Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $215,748,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,150,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,920,000 after buying an additional 1,108,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,889,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,566,000 after buying an additional 1,033,886 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.24 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

