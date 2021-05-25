Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.91% from the stock’s previous close.

STAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAY opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.02 million. Extended Stay America had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Extended Stay America will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

