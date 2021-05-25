Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 397.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

XOM traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. 1,072,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,659,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

