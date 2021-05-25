Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 599 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after buying an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,770 shares of company stock valued at $571,909,949. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $327.39. 324,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244,553. The stock has a market cap of $928.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

