Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Fanhua has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fanhua by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fanhua by 15.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 95.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

