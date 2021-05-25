FansTime Reaches Market Capitalization of $980,689.39 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $980,689.39 and approximately $704,473.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00071581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.50 or 0.00976466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.54 or 0.10092816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00086538 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

