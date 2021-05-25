FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 251.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $333,603.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.48. The company had a trading volume of 27,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $121.94 and a 1-year high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

