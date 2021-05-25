Fertoz Limited (ASX:FTZ) Insider Stuart Richardson Buys 500,000 Shares

Fertoz Limited (ASX:FTZ) insider Stuart Richardson acquired 500,000 shares of Fertoz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,000.00 ($17,857.14).

Stuart Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fertoz alerts:

On Thursday, April 8th, Stuart Richardson 1,364,282 shares of Fertoz stock.

About Fertoz

Fertoz Limited manufactures and supplies organic input certified crop fertilizer products, including rock phosphate for agriculture, horticulture, and turf. The company holds interests in two rock phosphate mining projects, including the Wapiti and Fernie projects in British Columbia, Canada. It also develops and markets a range of organic fertilizer products in North America and Australia.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fertoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fertoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.