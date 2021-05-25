Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,936 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 24.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $210,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $151.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders have sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

