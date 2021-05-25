Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 27,873 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $387,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

