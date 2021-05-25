Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 813 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Republic Services by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 271,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 180,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

