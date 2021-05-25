Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 20,113 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington bought 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.