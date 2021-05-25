Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after purchasing an additional 189,462 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

NYSE ROK opened at $262.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $275.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.73.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,990,093. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.23.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.