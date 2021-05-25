Financial Analysis: Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

76.1% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Exagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $62.65 million 23.52 -$10.28 million ($0.47) -125.13 Exagen $41.97 million 3.82 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -9.58

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Exagen. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Exagen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Exagen 0 0 6 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.98%. Exagen has a consensus price target of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 93.04%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exagen is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -22.24% -4.74% -4.26% Exagen -40.33% -29.42% -18.42%

Risk & Volatility

Castle Biosciences has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Exagen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary 40-gene expression profile test that uses an individual patient's tumor biology to predict individual risk of squamous cell carcinoma metastasis for patients with one or more risk factors; and DecisionDx DiffDx-Melanoma, a proprietary GEP test for suspicious pigmented lesions. It offers test services through physicians and their patients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.