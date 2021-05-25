Financial Contrast: Stellantis (STLA) versus Its Competitors

Stellantis (NASDAQ: STLA) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stellantis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Stellantis Competitors -412.63% 0.88% -1.16%

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stellantis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Stellantis Competitors 912 2280 2581 147 2.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stellantis is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellantis and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion $33.13 million 13.91 Stellantis Competitors $50.98 billion $1.82 billion 38.96

Stellantis has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Stellantis beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

