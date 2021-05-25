First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.92. 57,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,163. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

