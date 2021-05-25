First National Corp MA ADV Buys 2,657 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,564 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $62.75. 64,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

