First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,682. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.