First National Corp MA ADV Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $8.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,414.91. 11,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,316.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,004.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

