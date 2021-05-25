First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.99.

