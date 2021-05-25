Flashstake Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flashstake has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $15,188.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flashstake has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flashstake alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00068194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00077280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.00942854 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.67 or 0.09883211 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flashstake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flashstake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.