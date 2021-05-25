FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $128,533,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of FMC by 974.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 355,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,819,000 after acquiring an additional 322,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 678,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,924,000 after acquiring an additional 320,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 272,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.