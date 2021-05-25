Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

FL stock opened at $61.55 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

