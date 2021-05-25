Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.