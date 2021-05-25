Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Acquires $63,947.58 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 6,414 shares of Forian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $63,947.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 83,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.17. Forian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000.

Forian Inc provides a suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the life sciences and healthcare payor and provider segments, as well as cannabis manufacturers, dispensaries, cultivators, and regulators.

