Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRTA. Citigroup lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

FRTA stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 5.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Forterra by 56.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

