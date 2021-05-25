Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Purchased by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,520 shares during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines comprises approximately 1.7% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSM shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.25 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 166,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,038. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

