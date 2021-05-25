Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3967 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.29.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

