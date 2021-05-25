Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.51

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.51 and traded as high as C$9.30. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 235,096 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRU. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Freehold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.23.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3,056.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,000.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.