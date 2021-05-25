FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.39 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

