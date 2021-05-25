FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Boosted by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$2.73 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$773.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$87.40 million for the quarter.

In other Taseko Mines news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at C$730,584.80. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Insiders sold 363,000 shares of company stock worth $919,770 over the last 90 days.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

