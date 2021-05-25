FY2024 EPS Estimates for NuCana plc Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for NuCana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14).

NCNA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

NuCana stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $155.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.75. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $92,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

