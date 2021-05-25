Gainplan LLC Makes New $318,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

UPST traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,531. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $165.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.68.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

