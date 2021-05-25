Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.34.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 291,373 shares during the period. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

