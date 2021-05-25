Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $2.52 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 81,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

