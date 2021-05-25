Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPEY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,823. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 6.96%. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

