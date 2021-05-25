Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,990.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,990 ($26.00) and last traded at GBX 1,948 ($25.45), with a volume of 26275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,812.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,656.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In other Gamma Communications news, insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19). Insiders sold a total of 104,285 shares of company stock worth $185,196,575 in the last ninety days.

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.