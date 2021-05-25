Gas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $21.19 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. Gas has a total market capitalization of $90.17 million and $21.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00023640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.00353782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00181349 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003918 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00806010 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

