Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Announces Dividend of $1.16

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 1.16 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Geely Automobile stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 4,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,888. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

