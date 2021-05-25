Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Reaches $8.28 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $579,520.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00350636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.30 or 0.00187091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.98 or 0.00873773 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033237 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.