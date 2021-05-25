Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 44% Lower This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 44% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $18.27 million and $846,229.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00010933 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.21 or 0.00938523 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,712.24 or 0.09836042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

