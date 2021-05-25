Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Announces Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative net margin of 699.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

Shares of Genetron stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 13,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

