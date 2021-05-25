Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Announces Earnings Results

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Genetron had a negative net margin of 699.36% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.
Shares of Genetron stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 13,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,911. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50. Genetron has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62.
Genetron Company Profile
