Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 1,777 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,435 shares of company stock valued at $41,978,975. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

