Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.39 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.