Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GJNSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

