Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $243.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.96. 443,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,790. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 139.33 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,343,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after buying an additional 173,664 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globant by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,853,000 after buying an additional 173,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

