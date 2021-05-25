Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading Up 1.6%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 3,913,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,288% from the average daily volume of 163,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Golden Leaf (OTCMKTS:GLDFF)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

