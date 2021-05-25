Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.87 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,065. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $27.18.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

