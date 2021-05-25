Gourmet Galaxy Market Capitalization Hits $3.79 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $747,712.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00003035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00067408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.72 or 0.00918987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.88 or 0.09745512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

