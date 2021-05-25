Graypoint LLC Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.